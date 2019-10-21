This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quinn executives warned their safety is at risk as gardaí faced with 'wall of silence' in rural community

Kevin Lunney was tortured on 23 September.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 21 Oct 2019, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 6,862 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4860357
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING THE abduction and torture of businessman Kevin Lunney have warned a number of other Quinn executives that their lives might be in danger.

Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH) director Kevin Lunney was abducted from his car near his home in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on 23 September.

He was savagely assaulted at a second location before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, Co Cavan sometime before 9pm the same night.

The businessman had his leg broken, some of his fingernails removed and his neck cut with a blade during the ordeal. 

During the attack, Lunney was told to resign from Quinn Industrial Holdings along with his colleagues. 

As a result of these threats, gardaí and the PSNI have warned members of the executive board that there is a significant risk to their safety.

Those who had previously been targeted have received safety updates and are also receiving protection from both gardaí and the PSNI.

Despite the large amount of resources pumped into the investigation, gardai have been met with what sources have described as a “wall of silence”. 

Many people in the region fear that they could be targeted themselves if they give the authorities information which results in the prosecution of those responsible. 

There have been over 70 reported incidents involving violence and intimidation against members of the Quinn board since 2011 yet no arrests have been made by gardaí. 

In the last 12 months, there have been fire attacks on a car at the home of Chief Financial Officer Dara O’Reilly in Butlersbridge, Cavan, and one at Kevin Lunney’s tyre factory in Cavan. 

