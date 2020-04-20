This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 20 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Lengthy' trial expected in Special Criminal Court for four men charged with Kevin Lunney false imprisonment

The abduction trial is expected to begin in January 2021.

By Michelle O'Keeffe Monday 20 Apr 2020, 5:46 PM
40 minutes ago 3,432 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079359
Kevin Lunney on BBC Spotlight last year.
Image: BBC Spotlight NI
Kevin Lunney on BBC Spotlight last year.
Kevin Lunney on BBC Spotlight last year.
Image: BBC Spotlight NI

FOUR MEN APPEARED before the Special Criminal Court today over the alleged assault and false imprisonment of Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney.

Luke O’Reilly (66), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan, Darren Redmond (25), from Caledon Road, East Wall, Dublin and Alan O’Brien (39), of Shelmalier Road, East Wall are charged with false imprisonment and assault causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan on 17 September 2019. A fourth accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding in the three-judge court, said it is expected it could be a lengthy trial of between eight to 12 weeks and transferred the case from Special Criminal Court 1 out to court 2 today for mention there on 10 June.

The four men were present in court today, with Mr Redmond and Mr O’Reilly appearing first, followed by Mr O’Brien and a fourth accused that cannot be named.

It is expected that a trial could potentially begin in January 2021.

All the accused were remanded in custody.

Comments are disabled as legal proceedings are ongoing. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle O'Keeffe

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie