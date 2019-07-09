This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 9 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin Spacey could avoid trial for sexual assault after accuser loses key evidence and declines to testify

The actor was charged with indecent assault and battery in January.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 9 Jul 2019, 7:24 AM
1 hour ago 8,419 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4716518
Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts (file photo)
Image: Steven Senne/PA Images
Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts (file photo)
Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts (file photo)
Image: Steven Senne/PA Images

ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY may avoid a trial for sexual assault, after his accuser declined to testify in the case out of a fear of self-incrimination.

The 59 year-old was charged with indecent assault and battery in January, when William Little accused Spacey of groping him in a bar in the state of Massachusetts in July 2016.

The Massachusetts District Court judge for Nantucket, where the alleged incident took place, called for Little to testify yesterday. Spacey was not present in the court.

However, Little chose to plead the Fifth Amendment after it was revealed that his cell phone – a key piece of evidence in the case – may have been compromised.

The constitutional right allows US citizens not to testify against themselves in court cases.

Little has said he took a smartphone video of the incident involving Spacey, which he says took place when he was an 18-year-old busboy in a Nantucket bar and restaurant.

The smartphone images, which Little said he shared with a then-girlfriend and a group of friends, allegedly show Spacey sexually assaulting the then-teenager.

But the phone – which the defence sought to examine – has disappeared, as confirmed by Little and his parents, who were also called upon to testify yesterday.

A police officer said he had returned the phone to the family after extracting information from it, but admitted that he forgot to ask for a receipt upon its return.

The family allege that they never received the phone.

Interrogated at length about what he did with the phone and the messages that were on it, Little insisted that he had not deleted anything.

But when he was warned that manipulating the information on the phone could result in charges being brought against him, Little pled the fifth.

His mother Heather Unruh, a television news anchor known in the Boston area, admitted that she had deleted some potentially embarrassing photos before giving the phone to the police, but said she had not erased anything related to the alleged assault.

Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson insinuated that text messages from Little – who was a fan of the actor – that implied his consent in the situation had been deleted.

“This entire case is completely compromised,” said Jackson. “This case needs to be dismissed and it needs to be dismissed today.”

Although the judge did not make a decision, Spacey’s defence team added that it would promptly request that the case be dropped.

The prosecution did not rule out dropping the case, but asked the judge for a week to decide.

Spacey has insisted on his innocence in the matter. The charges carry a penalty of up to five years in prison.

The allegation of sexual misconduct against the two-time Oscar winner was one of more than a dozen to emerge since 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement – in both the United States and the UK – with a devastating effect on his acting career.

Following the allegations, he was dropped from the cast of Netflix’s House of Cards and from a leading role in director Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World.

With reporting from - © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie