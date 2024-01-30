CCTV played critical role in discovery of remains believed to be those of missing Cork man

CCTV AND THE use of a cadaver dog were critical to finding human remains believed to be those of a missing man, sources have revealed.

Kieran Quilligan was last seen on CCTV entering St Finbarr’s Place in Cork city on 1 September last having left Cork Simon’s shelter on Anderson’s Quay at around 8.30pm. He was in the company of another man.

A major appeal for information was launched at the time of the disappearance by gardaí in Cork. Sources have said that gardaí fear that the man suffered a violent death.

As part of their investigation gardaí carried out an extensive search of land at Little Island on the eastern outskirts of the city near the N25 dual carriageway.

That road leads east towards Midleton.

Advertisement

Their investigation focused on a massive trawl of CCTV and examined the movements of people and vehicles in the early hours of the morning after the disappearance. Gardaí believed that that footage may hold the key to the probe.

Sources said that information garnered from that CCTV led them to the general area outside Midleton and onto a place on the main Midleton to Whitegate Road.

There, at an area known as Rostellan, it is understood, a cadaver dog made the grim discovery – believed to be in a shallow grave. Cadaver dogs are trained to detect the smell of human remains – it is believed the dog in question was brought in from outside of the Republic.

DNA and dental records are now being examined to determine the identity of the body but sources have said it is believed to be Kieran Quilligan.

A post-mortem is due to be carried out to determine the cause of death.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí from Anglesea Street are currently at a location in Rostellan, Co. Cork, where skeletal remains were found on Monday.

“Investigations into establishing the identity of the deceased are ongoing, and the area continues to be cordoned off for forensic and technical examination.”