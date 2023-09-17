Gardaí renew appeal for help locating Kieran Quilligan, missing from Cork since 1 September

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 47 year-old Kieran Quilligan, who has been missing from Cork city centre since Friday evening, 1 September this year.

He went missing at approximately 9:30pm.

“An Garda Síochána is very concerned for the safety and well-being of Kieran Quilligan at this time,” a spokesperson said.

“An extensive investigation into the disappearance of Kieran Quilligan is ongoing, coordinated from an Incident Room established at the Bridewell Garda Station.”

Kieran Quilligan was reported missing on the 1 September. It was reported that he had left a premises on Andersons Quay Cork at approximately 8.30pm in the company of another male.

Advertisement

“An Garda Síochána have carried out extensive CCTV enquiries which have tracked Kieran’s last known movements through Cork city centre, from Andersons Quay towards Sullivan’s Quay and onto Proby’s Quay. The last known movement of Kieran Quilligan is entering St Finbarr’s Place, off Proby’s Quay,” Gardaí said.

In addition to tracking Kieran’s movements on CCTV gardaí have spoken to a number of witnesses and have carried out a search along St Finbarr’s Place (St Finbarr’s Street).

“It is not known how Kieran Quilligan left St Finbarr’s Place. There is no further sighting of Kieran Quilligan at this time.”

Kieran is described as being approximately 5’7″ in height with a medium build, brown/grey hair and blue eyes. He has a large tattoo on the side of his head.

When last seen Kieran was wearing a black baseball hat, an orange t-shirt, blue zip-up hooded jacket, blue Under Armour tracksuit pants and black Nike runners.

A family liaison officer has been appointed to Kieran’s family who will be kept updated on this missing persons investigation.

Anyone with any information on Kieran’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.