Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 11 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
Rip.ie Daniel O'Brien
# Norway
Kilkenny man dies while deep sea diving in Norway
33-year-old Daniel O’ Brien was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.
17.1k
4
1 hour ago

A KILKENNY MAN has drowned in Norway while deep sea diving.

33-year-old Daniel O’Brien was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny. 

It is understood that the fatal accident occurred late on Thursday.

O’Brien is a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

He is survived by his partner Ingvill, his parents Fiachra and Pauline and his brothers Tommy and Ciarán. 

The highly experienced water sportsman had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean. 

He was known to be a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” a local person who knew him well said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal it was “aware of the case and stands ready to provide assistance”. 

A notice on RIP.ie says that the funeral arrangements will be made at a later date. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
TheJournal.ie team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
4
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     