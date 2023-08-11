Kilkenny man dies while deep sea diving in Norway

A KILKENNY MAN has drowned in Norway while deep sea diving.

33-year-old Daniel O’Brien was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny.

It is understood that the fatal accident occurred late on Thursday.

O’Brien is a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer.

Advertisement

He is survived by his partner Ingvill, his parents Fiachra and Pauline and his brothers Tommy and Ciarán.

The highly experienced water sportsman had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He was known to be a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” a local person who knew him well said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal it was “aware of the case and stands ready to provide assistance”.

A notice on RIP.ie says that the funeral arrangements will be made at a later date.