Advertisement
King Charles III. Alamy Stock Photo
UK

Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement this evening.
22
29.1k
34 minutes ago

BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace said the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered when the British monarch was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate. 

Charles has started a schedule of regular treatments, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement said.

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

In a post on social media, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the monarch “a full and speedy recovery”. 

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Sunak said.

Charles, who is 75 years old, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace announced on 16 January that Charles was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

Charles acceded to the British throne 17 months ago following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
22
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     