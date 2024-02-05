Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

BRITAIN’S KING CHARLES III has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace said the disease, which is not prostate cancer, was discovered when the British monarch was being treated in hospital for an enlarged prostate.

Charles has started a schedule of regular treatments, but has been advised to postpone his public-facing duties.

The palace declined to confirm the type of cancer.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6



📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” the statement said.

Advertisement

“Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

In a post on social media, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wished the monarch “a full and speedy recovery”.

“I have no doubt he’ll be back to full strength in no time and I know the whole country will be wishing him well,” Sunak said.

Charles, who is 75 years old, was discharged from the London Clinic a week ago after undergoing treatment on an enlarged prostate.

Buckingham Palace announced on 16 January that Charles was to have treatment for an enlarged prostate, but that the condition was benign.

Charles acceded to the British throne 17 months ago following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.