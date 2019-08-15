UK's Home Office branded 'racist or unfathomably stupid' for anti-knife crime ads on chicken boxes

We are rolling out our #KnifeFree chicken boxes in over 210 chicken shops in England and Wales, including Morley’s, Dixy Chicken and Chicken Cottage. They use real life stories to show people how they can go #KnifeFree. pic.twitter.com/vrG4WWa56v — Home Office (@ukhomeoffice) August 14, 2019 Source: Home Office /Twitter

A NEW CAMPAIGN by the UK’s Home Office that seeks to reduce knife crime with ads on chicken boxes has been criticised as “racist or unfathomably stupid”.

The initiative sees 321,000 chicken boxes distributed to 210 outlets in England and Wales that have a “#knifefree” message.

“The insides of the boxes are printed with real life stories of young people who have chosen to pursue positive activities, such as boxing or music, instead of carrying a knife,” the Home Office said announcing the plans.

The UK’s Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said the chicken boxes would: “bring home to thousands of young people the tragic consequences of carrying a knife”.

A number of well-known UK chicken shop chains are participating in the campaign but it has been criticised by several opposition politicians and people online.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Diane Abbott MP said the initiative demonised communities and wasted money.

“Instead of investing in a public health approach to violent crime, the Home Office have opted for yet another crude, offensive and probably expensive campaign. They would do better to invest in our communities not demonise them,” Abbott tweeted.

The Home Office is using taxpayers’ money to sponsor an age old trope. This ridiculous stunt is either embarrassingly lazy or, at best, unfathomably stupid. https://t.co/f6wmK1AOHV — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 14, 2019 Source: David Lammy /Twitter

Party colleague David Lammy MP told The Guardian that the idea promoted racist tropes in linking black people to fried chicken.

“Boris Johnson has already called black people ‘piccaninnies with watermelon smiles’. Now his government is pushing the stereotype that black people love fried chicken. This ridiculous stunt is either explicitly racist or, at best, unfathomably stupid,” he said.

Knife crime has been a persistent problem in the UK with over 5,500 people injured in knife crime incidents in London alone in the 12 months to last October, a record figure which includes over 90 killings.