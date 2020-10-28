Ryanair to suspend all flights from Irish regional airports for a month

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED it will only operate flights from Dublin Airport in Ireland from 14 November to 12 December.

This has led to Ireland West Airport in Knock, Co Mayo announcing it will close for this period of time.

In a statement, Ryanair said this cutback was necessary due to a “complete collapse in travel demand” as a result of Covid-19 restrictions in place.

After this, the Ireland West Airport said it would close for these dates. In a statement, the airport described this as “a further devastating blow”.

“Passenger numbers this year have plummeted by over 90% with annual passenger numbers now forecasted to decline to less than 150,000 for the full year – the lowest in over 20 years,” the airport said.

It said it is calling on the government to “provide urgent support” through an expanded regional airports programme to help address the financial losses caused by the drop in passenger traffic due to the pandemic.

On 15 October, Ryanair announced its reduced winter schedule which would reduce capacity to 40% compared to last year.

This was cut back further with the announcement today.

“Operations will resume on 13 Dec ahead of the Christmas season to allow Irish families to reunite,” Ryanair said.

The Department of Transport described this as a “commercial” decision in a statement issued this evening.

“This development is not entirely unexpected, given the low booking rates to the end of this year,” the department said.

It added that the government will “consider further measures” to support the industry and ensure its core capability is protected so it can recover quickly.

There is no doubt that the challenges being faced by airlines and the aviation industry as a whole are immense and the Irish Government remains committed to the survival and recovery of this sector when appropriate.

The department added that the government is seeking to “strike an appropriate balance between protecting public health and allowing air travel to take place”.

Mary Considine, the CEO of the Shannon Group which operates Shannon Airport, today called for an “urgent financial lifeline” for the airport and a support package for the aviation sector.

“We are extremely disappointed with the news; it is a further illustration of the devastating impact of the pandemic on the aviation sector,” she said in a statement.

This latest development effectively means we will have no scheduled services at Shannon for a month.

“If it is to revive and recover, the aviation sector needs a financial lifeline to resuscitate it.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The airport will remain open to service cargo, general aviation, transit business and to facilitate hangar movements.

Trade union SIPTU has called on the government to provide assistance to aviation workers in regional airports following today’s announcement.

SIPTU sector organiser Neil McGowan described it as a “devastating blow to workers”.

“There has been a lack of urgency by government in tackling the crisis in the aviation industry and this has had a devastating impact on Cork, Shannon and Knock airports,” he said in a statement.

In Cork, president of the Chamber Paula Cogan said the decision will “have a deep impact for tourism, hospitality, arts and aviation in the region”.

“With the right supports and protocols in place there is no doubt that Cork Airport can continue to deliver for the region,” she said.