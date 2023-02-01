Two people killed by Russian strike on residential building in eastern Ukraine

UKRAINIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE reported that at least two people were killed today when a Russian rocket struck a residential building in the centre of the eastern city of Kramatorsk.

AFP saw two bodies at the scene as rescue workers cleared the rubble.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on the Telegram messaging app that “Russian occupiers hit a residential building in the centre of the city with a rocket”.

“At least two dead and seven wounded — these are the consequences of the shelling of Kramatorsk,” he said, warning that more people could be found under the rubble.

“Rescuers, law enforcement officers and communal services are working at the scene.”

Kramatorsk is in the eastern region of Donetsk, where Kremlin-backed separatists have controlled parts of the industrial region, including its largest city, since 2014.

Moscow now seeks to capture the entire region after declaring it part of Russia last year.

Last week, Russian shelling killed at least 10 Ukrainian civilians and wounded 20 others in a day, the office of Ukraine’s president reported as the country worked to recover from an earlier wave of Russian missile strikes and drone attacks.

