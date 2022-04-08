Over 30 killed and 100 injured in rocket attack on eastern Ukraine train station, authorities say

Personal belongings of victims and burnt-out vehicles after today's rocket attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region.

Personal belongings of victims and burnt-out vehicles after today's rocket attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk, in the Donbas region.

A ROCKET STRIKE has killed more than 30 people and injured over 100 others at a train station being used to evacuate civilians in eastern Ukraine, authorities in the war-torn country said.

The Russian attack happened in Kramatorsk, a city in the Donetsk oblast, the head of Ukraine’s railways Alexander Kamyshin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said that two rockets hit the station.

“This is a deliberate attack on the passenger infrastructure of the railway and the residents of Kramatorsk,” Kamyshin said.

Thousands were at the station at the time of the strike, preparing to evacuate to safer regions as Russia focuses its troops on eastern Ukraine, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko added.

Reacting to the latest attack on civilians, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described Russia as an “evil with no limits”.

“They are cynically destroying the civilian population. This is an evil that has no limits. And if it is not punished, it will never stop,” Zelensky said on Instagram.

Advertisement

AFP journalists on the scene saw at least 20 bodies of people grouped and lying under plastic sheets next to the station.

A rescue worker told the news agency that at least 35 people had been killed in the attack.

Blood was pooling on the ground and packed bags were strewn outside the building in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

The journalists said four cars next to the station had been destroyed and the remains of a large rocket with the words “for our children” in Russian were lying adjacent to the main building.

The remains of a rocket with the lettering for our children next to the train station. Source: AFP via Getty Images

Bodies were later seen being loaded onto a military truck.

Russian denials

As it has done with previous attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Russia denied that it was involved in the rocket strike.

“All statements by representatives of the Kyiv nationalist regime about the ‘rocket attack’ allegedly carried out by Russia on April 8 at the railway station in the city of Kramatorsk are a provocation and are absolutely untrue,” Russia’s defence ministry said in a statement.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

EU Council chief Charles Michel accused Russia of a “horrifying” act, saying Moscow was cutting off an escape route for civilians.

“Horrifying to see Russia strike one of the main stations used by civilians evacuating the region where Russia is stepping up its attack,” Michel wrote on Twitter.

“I strongly condemn this morning’s indiscriminate attack…by Russia” EU foreign policy Josep Borrell said in a separate tweet.

Kramatorsk was hit by Russian strikes earlier this week but had otherwise largely been spared the destruction witnessed by other east Ukraine cities since Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian authorities warned residents in the east of the country to flee westwards immediately in advance of an anticipated Russian attack.

Additional reporting from Press Association and Céimin Burke