Belarus athlete being looked after by Olympics authorities after airport incident

A BELARUS SPRINTER stayed the night at a hotel in Tokyo’s Haneda airport after refusing an order by her team to fly home early.

Yesterday, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya (24) alleged her Olympic team tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a stand-off at Tokyo’s main airport.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus and would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in the Japanese capital.

The BBC reports today that at a news briefing on Monday (local time), International Olympic Committee (IOC) spokesman Mark Adams said Tsimanouskaya was being looked after by the Japanese authorities. It reports that Adams said the UN refugee agency was also involved.

Tsimanouskaya had said in a filmed message posted on social media that she was pressured by Belarus team officials, and asked the International Olympic Committee for help.

“I was put under pressure and they are trying to forcibly take me out of the country without my consent,” the 24-year-old said.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the 200-metre heats today, criticised Belarus team officials on her Instagram account, saying she had been put in the 4×400-metre relay despite never racing the event.

The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation said government supporters targeted the athlete, and Tsimanouskaya contacted the group for help to avoid what she feared was a forced deportation to Minsk.

“The campaign was quite serious and that was a clear signal that her life would be in danger in Belarus,” Alexander Opeikin, a spokesman for the BSSF, told the Associated Press.

Police

Tsimanouskaya summoned Japanese police at Haneda Airport and did not board a flight departing for Istanbul. Foreign ministry officials arrived later at the airport, Opeikin said.

In a statement released by the BSSF, Tsimanouskaya said she was in a police station early on Monday morning.

“I explained the situation to a police officer of how I was taken from the Olympic Village,” she said at the time. “Now I am in a secure situation and am figuring out the question of where I will spend the night.”

The IOC, which had been in dispute with the Belarus National Olympic Committee ahead of the Tokyo Games, said it had intervened.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The IOC… is looking into the situation and has asked the NOC for clarification,” the Olympics said in a statement.

Poland, where many critics of the Minsk regime have gone to live, offered help to Tsimanouskaya. Deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Twitter that Tsimanouskaya has been offered a “humanitarian visa and is free to pursue her sporting career in Poland if she so chooses”.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by authoritarian state president Alexander Lukashenko and his son Viktor.

Both Lukashenkos are banned from the Tokyo Olympics by the IOC which investigated complaints from athletes that they faced reprisals and intimidation in fallout from protests since last August after the country’s disputed presidential election.

Tsimanouskaya competed for Belarus on the first day of track events on Friday at the National Stadium in Tokyo. She was fourth in her first-round heat in the 100 metres, timing 11.47 seconds, and did not advance.

- Additional reporting Aoife Barry