Kyiv prepares for harsh winter as Ukrainian soldiers reach recaptured border

A tower of the National Bank of Ukraine is seen during a blackout in Kyiv

THE MAYOR OF Kyiv is warning residents to prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country’s energy infrastructure.

It means having no electricity, water or heat in the freezing cold cannot be ruled out in the Ukrainian capital.

“We are doing everything to avoid this,” mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

“But let’s be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations.”

Around 4.5 million people are without electricity, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation last night.

Meanwhile Ukraine’s Russian-occupied city of Kherson was cut off from water and electricity supplies yesterday after an air strike and a key dam in the region was also damaged, local officials said.

It is the first time that Kherson – which fell to Moscow’s forces within days of their February offensive – has seen such a power cut.

Energy specialists were working to “quickly” resolve the issue, the Russian-backed authorities said, as they called on people to “remain calm.”

Ukrainian troops in the east of the country are currently close to the pre-invasion border. near the Donets river and the Russian city of Belgorod.

“That green hill over there is Russia,” says commander Roman Gryshchenko.

Advertisement

In September, he helped push Moscow’s forces back across the border near Kharkiv.

The retreat marked one of the high points of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the northeast.

Now, Kyiv’s troops in the village of Starytsya stand so close to Russia that some phones mistakenly get texts to say they’ve arrived in the country.

Gryshchenko insists the area is now “absolutely secure” – but his troops are keeping watch.

They still face drone attacks, occasional artillery strikes and the threat of raids from Russian commandos, he says.

The 5,000-strong 127th brigade he leads was formed from a volunteer force, and its mission is to defend positions in this recaptured border zone.

The last official Ukrainian outpost is buried in a trench off a muddy road leading straight to Russia. Beyond it, special forces soldiers and border guards operate unseen.

A lone sentry keeps his finger on the trigger, alert to suspicious noises in the forest.

Below ground, a sheltered room with internet connection acts as a digital surveillance station.

Soldier Sheleh, 32, taps a computer mouse, its red light glowing in the dim room.

He inspects video footage of the area – mostly bushes and dirt roads.

“Here we monitor our side of the border and watch for possible crossings that could be used for infiltration,” he says.

Related Read G7 discuss winter aid package for Ukraine as grain shipments resume

They work day and night, and through bombardments, he adds.

That morning, a dozen Russian soldiers moved inside Ukrainian territory before a brigade drone dropped a grenade and forced them to retreat, according to a video the 127 brigade sent to AFP.

This area was among the first to be breached by columns of tanks sent through Belgorod in February.

With Ukraine’s troops now in control, Gryshchenko takes a tour through the recaptured territory, revisiting old battle scenes.

A Russian camp abandoned in the panic of the retreat, with pieces on a chess board still frozen mid-game.

A stretch of river used by the Ukrainian forces to surprise Russian special forces in May.

And a charred tank, the first Russian T-90 destroyed in Ukraine.

For the commander, it’s a trophy. But he regrets that it was so badly damaged his troops couldn’t reuse it.

“If we’d had the weapons we do now in March, I’d already be on the Red Square” in Moscow, he said.