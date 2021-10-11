#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 October 2021
Advertisement

Thousands locked down as La Palma volcano destroys cement plant

La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September.

By AFP Monday 11 Oct 2021, 8:30 PM
41 minutes ago 4,864 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5571691
One of the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on 10 October.
Image: Europa Press/ABACA/PA
One of the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on 10 October.
One of the eruptive mouths of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on 10 October.
Image: Europa Press/ABACA/PA

UP TO 3,000 residents of the Spanish island of La Palma have been ordered to stay indoors after lava from a volcano destroyed cement plant, raising fresh fears of toxic gases.

La Cumbre Vieja volcano began erupting on 19 September, forcing 6,000 people from their homes as the lava scorched its way across 600 hectares of land.

Miguel Angel Morcuende, head of the cell handling the crisis, told journalists today that part of the cement factory had gone up in flames.

“Consequently, and until we can analyse if the air quality allows for normal life, we have decided to lock down,” he added.

The order concerns between 2,500 and 3,000 people living near the cement works on the west of the island in the Canaries archipelago, he said.

On Saturday, part of the volcano’s cone collapsed, sending new rivers of lava pouring down the slopes towards an industrial zone.

Flights to the island resumed on Saturday after two days on hold because of the ash blasted from the volcano.

Despite the damage from the eruption – more than 1,200 buildings have been destroyed, say local officials – no one has so far been killed or injured in the disaster.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

This is the third volcanic eruption on La Palma Island, home to 85,000 people, in a century, although the last one dates back to 1971.

© – AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie