#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 10 October 2021
Advertisement

La Palma volcanic eruption going strong after three weeks

Some 6,000 residents were evacuated after the initial eruption on the Canary Island last month.

By Press Association Sunday 10 Oct 2021, 5:46 PM
1 hour ago 5,110 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5570806

2.62977623

THE VOLCANO ON Spain’s La Palma island which erupted three weeks ago disrupting the lives of thousands of people is continuing to spew out endless streams of lava with no signs of stopping.

Authorities have monitored a new stream of molten rock on Sunday that has added to the destruction of more than 1,100 buildings. Anything in the lava’s path – homes, farms, swimming pools and industrial buildings in the largely agricultural area – has been destroyed.

The collapse of part of the volcanic cone on Saturday sent a flood of bright red lava pouring down from the Cumbre Vieja ridge that initially opened on 19 September. 

The fast-flowing stream carried away huge chunks of lava that had already hardened, and an industrial park was quickly engulfed.

“We cannot say that we expect the eruption that began 21 days ago to end anytime soon,” Julio Perez, regional minister for security on the Canary Islands, said.

La Palma is part of Spain’s Canary Islands, an Atlantic Ocean archipelago off northwest Africa whose economy depends on the cultivation of the Canary plantain and tourism.

Some 6,000 residents were promptly evacuated after the initial eruption, and the new rivers of lava have not forced the evacuation of any more residents as they are staying within the exclusion zone created by authorities.

2.62977771 People watch the lava flows

Government experts estimate that the largest of the lava flows measures almost one mile (1.5km) at its widest point, while the delta of new land being formed where lava is flowing into the Atlantic has reached 84 acres (34 hectares).

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The scientific committee advising the government said that if the delta continued to grow outwards into the sea, parts of it could break off. That would generate explosions, gas emissions and large waves, committee spokeswoman Jose Maria Blanco said, but should not represent a danger to those outside the no-go zone.

The Canary Islands’ tourism industry had already been hard hit by the pandemic, and officials were urging tourists not to stay away.

“This eruption is impacting a part of the island, but La Palma is still a safe place and can offer a lot to those who visit,” Mariano Hernandez, the island’s leading authority, said.

The last eruption on La Palma 50 years ago lasted just over three weeks. The last eruption on all the Canary Islands occurred underwater off the coast of El Hierro island in 2011 and lasted five months.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie