Labour select Limerick sociologist Niamh Hourigan as EU candidate in Ireland South constituency

THE LABOUR PARTY has selected Limerick sociologist Niamh Hourigan as its candidate in the Ireland South constituency in this year’s European parliamentary elections.

The academic and social commentator’s candidacy was announced today at a convention in the Metropole Hotel in Cork City.

Hourigan is the vice-president of academic affairs at Mary Immaculate College in Limerick and has previously worked as a sociologist at UCC and the University of Limerick.

Speaking at the announcement today, Hourigan said she was “honoured” to be selected and that she hoped “to bring the Labour voice to Europe”.

“Niamh has a long and proud track record of standing up for social and economic equality and we are determined to see her elected to the European Parliament,” said party leader Ivana Bacik.

Hourigan outlined three priorities she intends to focus on if elected as an MEP.

They include fighting for a “just transition to a greener economy”, introducing an EU affordable housing plan and “protecting Irish neutrality”.

Touting her credentials sociologist a media contributor, she said has worked “intensively” to draw attention to inequality and social exclusion.

“Our daily lives are increasingly governed by European policy and protocols and for the past 10 years, those who support the Labour voice and the Labour perspective in Ireland South have had no-one to represent them in Europe,” she said.

“In this particularly politically fractious time, incensed by global conflict, climate change, and significant crises in housing and the cost-of-living, I believe I can be the Labour voice in Europe and can fight to push these crucial policies at a European level.”

Bacik said that if Hourigan is elected, she would join the Party of European Socialists, “the grouping to which Labour MEPs belong”.

Hourigan is the second EU candidate announced by Labour after TD Aodhán Ó Ríordáin declared his intention to run for a seat in Brussels last month.

“We are very proud to see both Niamh and Aodhan come forward as candidates of immense calibre and integrity, and we look forward to the campaign ahead,” Bacik said.

Despite her being a novice when it comes to running for election, Hourigan’s family are no strangers to politics. She is the daughter of former Mayor of Limerick, Michael Hourigan and a sister of Green Party TD Neasa Hourigan.