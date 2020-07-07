This is the Labour Party's new front bench

LABOUR’S ALAN KELLY has today named his party’s new front bench.
He said the Labour Party is now focused on holding the new Taoiseach and his ministers to account. His reshuffle comes a week after Sinn Féin announced its new spokespeople.
Last week, the government’s new Cabinet was announced, as were the junior ministerial roles.
“Labour Party TDs and Senators will hold this government to account to ensure that all of our people have a fairer future.
“We have a dynamic team with a range of experiences from across political life and civil society. Labour TDs and Senators will bring energetic and fresh thinking to all issues that arise in the coming years.
He said the Irish people deserve a Labour Party that will raise the issues that truly matter to them. Kelly said Covid-19 has been a “great disruptor” and has shown us what Government can achieve when our people need the support of our State the most.
The party’s new line-up is as follows:
- Alan Kelly TD – Party Leader, Spokesperson on Health and Disability Services.
- Senator Ivana Bacik – Group Leader in the Seanad, Party Spokesperson on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration.
- Duncan Smith TD – Party Whip; Spokesperson on Climate Action, Communications Networks and Transport.
- Senator Rebecca Moynihan – Party Spokesperson on Housing, Planning, Local Government and Heritage.
- Aodhán Ó Ríordáin TD – Spokesperson on Education; Enterprise and Trade.
- Ged Nash TD – Spokesperson on Finance; Public Expenditure and Reform.
- Senator Marie Sherlock – Seanad Whip; Party Spokesperson on Employment Affairs, Media, Arts, Culture and the Gaeltacht.
- Brendan Howlin TD – Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Brexit, Northern Ireland and Justice.
- Senator Annie Hoey – Party Spokesperson on Higher Education, Innovation and Research.
- Seán Sherlock TD – Parliamentary Party Chair; Spokesperson on Social Protection, Community and Rural Development and the Islands; Agriculture and the Marine.
- Senator Mark Wall – Party Spokesperson on Defence, Tourism and Sport.
