This is the Labour Party's new front bench

LABOUR’S ALAN KELLY has today named his party’s new front bench.

He said the Labour Party is now focused on holding the new Taoiseach and his ministers to account. His reshuffle comes a week after Sinn Féin announced its new spokespeople.

Last week, the government’s new Cabinet was announced, as were the junior ministerial roles.

“Labour Party TDs and Senators will hold this government to account to ensure that all of our people have a fairer future.

“We have a dynamic team with a range of experiences from across political life and civil society. Labour TDs and Senators will bring energetic and fresh thinking to all issues that arise in the coming years.

He said the Irish people deserve a Labour Party that will raise the issues that truly matter to them. Kelly said Covid-19 has been a “great disruptor” and has shown us what Government can achieve when our people need the support of our State the most.

The party’s new line-up is as follows: