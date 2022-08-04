Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 4 August 2022
Advertisement

Man charged in Lady Gaga dog robbery sentenced to four years in US jail

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her three French bulldogs stolen in the incident in Hollywood last year.

By AFP Thursday 4 Aug 2022, 11:22 AM
1 hour ago 2,382 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5832790
Lady Gaga at the BAFTAs in London on 13 March.
Image: Aurore Marechal
Lady Gaga at the BAFTAs in London on 13 March.
Lady Gaga at the BAFTAs in London on 13 March.
Image: Aurore Marechal

A CALIFORNIA COURT has sentenced one of three men charged in the armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker, in which the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen, to four years in prison.

Jaylin Keyshawn White admitted to being part of a gang that shot Ryan Fischer as he exercised the three pets in Hollywood in February 2021.

At a court hearing in Los Angeles today, White, now 20, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery, and received a four-year prison sentence.

Surveillance footage from the scene of the attack shows a car stopping near Fischer and two people jumping out.

One demands that Fischer “give it up” before a struggle, in which a gunshot is heard, and the dog walker falls to the ground, screaming.

The attackers each grab one dog – Koji and Gustav – and leave Fischer shouting for help.

The third dog – Miss Asia – ran back to the dog walker after the robbers drove away.

The robbery led the singer to offer a $500,000 (€490,583) reward for the return of the animals, whose theft highlighted a growing trend targeting the valuable breed.

White had been charged in April 2021 along with James Howard Jackson, now 19, and Lafayette Shon Whaley, now 28.

The woman who police said handed in the dogs in response to the reward, has been charged with being an accessory after the fact and with receiving stolen goods.

The alleged gunman, Jackson, was mistakenly released from custody earlier this year after what the US Marshals Service described as a “clerical error”.

They have offered a reward of up to $5,000 (€4,906) for information leading to his arrest, saying that he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Fischer sustained chest injuries in the attack, and said on Instagram a month later he had suffered a collapsed lung.

Los Angeles police said at the time of the robbery they did not believe the dogs had been targeted because of their owner, but because of the value of the breed on the black market.

Small and friendly – and thus easy to grab – French bulldogs do not have large litters.

Their relative scarcity, and their association with stars such as Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Hugh Jackman, Chrissy Teigen, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Madonna gives them added cache, and means they can change hands for thousands of dollars.

© AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie