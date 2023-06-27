Lana Del Rey announces Dublin gig next Friday with tickets on sale tomorrow

LANA DEL REY has announced a surprise gig in Dublin’s 3Arena on Friday 7 July as part of her European tour.

Del Rey surprised her Irish fans today with the news that tickets would go on sale tomorrow at 9am, with prices starting from €69.70.

She also announced shows in Amsterdam on 4 July and in Paris on 10 July.

The singer-songwriter said that she made the decision to add extra dates to her European tour following her performance at Glastonbury Festival.

She stated: “I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury, have decided to play a few more shows in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9.”

Del Rey had the power to her microphone cut off at Glastonbury after starting late on Saturday night and was forced to lead fans in an a capella performance of her final song Video Games.

“I was so f****** late that I am about to rush this set,” she said.

“If they cut power, they cut power. I’m super f****** sorry, my hair takes so long to do.”

She urged fans them to help her sing the track and then went down from the stage to greet them.