'Global greening' set to go ahead across the globe for St Patrick's Day

THE WORLD IS set to go green today as countries across the globe continue their tradition to light up famous landmarks in honour of St Patrick.

The outbreak of the coronavirus has shelved events and parades around Ireland and across the world but cities will still ‘go green’ to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland.

Tourism Ireland, which is involved with the ‘global greening’ initiative said it had contemplated not going ahead with the project due to the coronavirus outbreak but decided it was an opportunity to promote Ireland in a positive light.

Hundreds of iconic landmarks like the Burj al Arab and sites in over 50 countries are set to go green over the next couple of days.

“This is helping to bring some positivity and hope to the 70+ million people around the world who claim links to the island of Ireland, as well as those travel and tourism professionals overseas and at home who promote the island of Ireland as a holiday destination.,” Tourism Ireland said.

The Sydney Opera House, the first-ever building to go green 10 years ago will once again be lit up in green, along with other recognisable landmarks such as Rio’s Christ the Redeemer statue in Brazil and the London Eye.

Famous waterways including Niagara Falls and the Chicago River will also be dyed green to make the occasion.

A number of new locations are also being included in the global greening this year.

City Hall in Bangkok and the Palace Bridge in St Petersburg will go green for the first time.

Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland, said: “We are deeply grateful to Ireland supporters across the world who, despite unprecedented challenges, are marking St Patrick’s Day and remembering Ireland in a very positive light.

“We hope our global greening will bring a little positivity and hope to people everywhere and remind them that, if we all do the right thing now by following advice of our medical experts, this crisis will pass.”