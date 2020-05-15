Sofa Watch: Michael Bublé joins Ryan, Graham has some Normal People on

AS ANOTHER WEEKEND on the couch rolls around (yes it is the weekend again), you’re probably deciding what you can watch to escape or even just relax.

And while there are plenty of TV shows and streaming apps at your fingertips these days, sometimes we need a bit of socially distant light banter to break up the monotony.

Here’s our latest round-up of talk show content from the week and what will be on tonight. There should be plenty here to keep anyone occupied.

High Hopes

The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

On The Late Late Show tonight, singer Michael Bublé, will be chatting to Ryan about lockdown with his family, and the challenges facing the music industry during the ongoing pandemic.

Hoteliers John and Francis Brennan will be in studio to discuss John’s ongoing health battle, and huge changes in the hospitality sector. As will, Aslan frontman Christy Dignam to discuss the recent passing of his father due to Covid-19.

RTÉ 2FM presenter Eoghan McDermott will be in the studio, shaving his head live on air to raise funds for The Julian Benson Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Benson will also chat to Ryan.

Singer Imelda May will be debuting her new spoken word EP with a performance of some of her new compositions during the show. Kodaline will also be in studio, performing their new single, and a special version of High Hopes.

Ballads of Glory

The Graham Norton Show, BBC One, 10.45pm

There’s still no sign of a laugh track to fill the awkward silences on the Graham Norton show, nevertheless, guests are still lining up to sit on Graham’s virtual sofa.

Stars of Normal People, English actress Daisey Edgar Jones and Maynooth man Paul Mescal, lead tonight’s line up to chat about the much-talked-about series.

If there’s Eurovision shaped hole in your life this weekend, Netflix’s new spoof-comedy, Eurovision, might ease the pain.

Will Ferrell will be chatting to Graham about the film in which he and Rachel McAdams star as aspiring Icelandic musicians. Pierce Brosnan also stars as Ferrell’s father who is the “most handsome man in Iceland”.

Also joining Graham tonight is actor Mark Ruffalo to promote his new mini-series I Know This Much Is True.

Musical guest Billy Porter, star of Pose, will be performing his new single For What It’s Worth from the comfort of his home.

Far Far Away

Across the pond, US chat shows are continuing, much like everywhere else, whether we enjoy watching Zoom calls or not.

Graham Norton has the tables turned on him, joining Late Night with Seth Meyers to chat about his tv career, his quarantine silver lining, and his lesser-known life in a hippie commune in 1980s San Francisco.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, discusses the importance of the US postal service which is going broke – and there’s no bailout in sight.

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel chats to Bill Murray from his bathtub, and to Courtney Cox in full protective gear. The kind of talk show content we expect nowadays.

Les Archives

If you’re getting fed up seeing artists perform in the living rooms, then might we suggest going down the wormhole that is this playlist of classic episodes of Midnight Special.

The music show, which aired throughout the 1970s, featured some classic performances from the likes of The Bee Gees, Peter Frampton, Fleetwood Mac, and Aretha Franklin to name a few.