Average viewership figures for second Late Late Show of season drop 34% to 548,000

AN AVERAGE OF 548,000 people tuned in to watch the second Late Late Show of the new season with Patrick Kielty, a drop of 34% on the first episode.

Figures released by RTÉ detail that the show attracted an average audience of 548,000 on RTÉ One and +1.

The show, which has been reduced to under two hours in length, held a 51% audience share on Friday night.

This figure is down from an average audience of 830,000 people for the first Late Late Show of the new season as Kielty made his debut as the show’s host.

On RTÉ Player, last weekend’s programme generated 68,000 streams to date.

52-year-old Kielty stepped into the hosting role on Friday, 15 September to the backdrop of months of scandalous revelations about RTÉ’s finances, much of which centred around the disclosure of payments made to former host Ryan Tubridy.

The first show of the season had guests including former President of Ireland Mary McAleese and footballer James McClean.

Last week’s guests included former Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan, Vogue Williams, James Nesbitt and Baz Ashmawy.

