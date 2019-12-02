Around 1.35 million watched the Late Late Toy Show on Friday

Sophie Barnes Aabo, aged 9 and from Co Cork, appears on the Late Late Toy Show with Ryan Tubridy.

RTÉ HAS SAID that it’s Late Late Toy Show was “a ratings success” as it released figures that showed 1.35 million people watched the programme live on Friday night – making it the most-watched programme on Irish television this year.

RTÉ said that this year’s show increased on last year’s numbers, with more than 1.7 million people tuning in to watch it over the course of the weekend on a variety of RTÉ platforms.

The show was watched by an average audience of 1.35 million live on the night, and gathered a 76% share of the audience watching television at the time.

The live show had a reach of 1,871,500 viewers who tuned in for a minute or more of the broadcast. RTÉ One +1 had an average audience of 26,000 views. A further 134,000 viewers watched the show on Saturday afternoon on RTÉ One.

This year’s Late Late Toy Show delved into emotional and socially relevant issues for children, including Sophia who talked about being bullied, and Sophie who spoke about her little brother who has leukemia. Host Ryan Tubridy also asked people to think of children who are homeless, saying that it was disgraceful and cruel that they should have to live in hotels.

Speaking about the viewership figures, Tubridy said he has been overwhelmed by both the children who took part, and “totally taken aback” by the response to the show.

We were just bowled over by the children, all of whom came out with these beautiful stories and lessons in life and above all else, a sense of kindness and warmth and innocence and childhood, which is the essence of The Late Late Toy Show experience.

The numbers are great, and the love and support is reflected in the texts and emails we have been getting from around the country and around the world from people who really seem to have connected with the show.”

Dee Forbes, RTÉ Director-General, said: “Friday night’s Late Late Toy Show was about many things: a big show with brave voices, electric performances, and of course some fantastic toys.

But at its core were the stories and experiences of some remarkable kids; the nation listened, and we witnessed a huge outpouring of support and encouragement across social media.

“I’m delighted that over 1.3 million people tuned in live for this incredible showcase of talent, diversity, and inspiration. It showed, yet again, that coming together as a community is such a big part of who we are.”

Last year, 1.3 million people watched the Late Late Toy Show live, 1.2 million watched it live on the night in 2017, and 1.4 million watched it in 2016.