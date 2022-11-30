Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Late-night DART and Commuter Christmas rail services kick off this weekend

Services will run each Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas Eve.

7 minutes ago 400 Views 1 Comment
Fares for late night services will remain as normal.
Fares for late night services will remain as normal.
Image: RollingNews.ie

LATE-NIGHT DART and Commuter train services are to begin this weekend in preparation for the festive period.

Irish Rail today confirmed that DART and Commuter trains to Maynooth, Dundalk and Kildare will operate later than usual each Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas – with the exception of Christmas Eve.

Additional late-night services are also timetabled for New Year’s Eve in Dublin.

Trains will run from the following times on the following routes each Friday and Saturday night, beginning this Friday 2 December and ending Friday 23 December:

  • 00:30 and 01:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 00:30 and 01:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 00:40 and 01:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 00:20 and 02:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 23:50 and 01:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve will see a slightly altered timetable, with services scheduled as follows:

  • 01:30 and 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth
  • 01:30 and 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones
  • 01:40 and 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk
  • 01:20 and 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth
  • 00.50 and 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can continue tag on via Leapcard, while weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will also be valid.

Security personnel will be aboard all light-night trains to ensure customer safety, according to Irish Rail.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie