Late-night DART and Commuter Christmas rail services kick off this weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LATE-NIGHT DART and Commuter train services are to begin this weekend in preparation for the festive period.
Irish Rail today confirmed that DART and Commuter trains to Maynooth, Dundalk and Kildare will operate later than usual each Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas – with the exception of Christmas Eve.
Additional late-night services are also timetabled for New Year’s Eve in Dublin.
Trains will run from the following times on the following routes each Friday and Saturday night, beginning this Friday 2 December and ending Friday 23 December:
Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve will see a slightly altered timetable, with services scheduled as follows:
Fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can continue tag on via Leapcard, while weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will also be valid.
Security personnel will be aboard all light-night trains to ensure customer safety, according to Irish Rail.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)