Late-night DART and Commuter Christmas rail services kick off this weekend

LATE-NIGHT DART and Commuter train services are to begin this weekend in preparation for the festive period.

Irish Rail today confirmed that DART and Commuter trains to Maynooth, Dundalk and Kildare will operate later than usual each Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas – with the exception of Christmas Eve.

Additional late-night services are also timetabled for New Year’s Eve in Dublin.

Trains will run from the following times on the following routes each Friday and Saturday night, beginning this Friday 2 December and ending Friday 23 December:

00:30 and 01:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

00:30 and 01:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

00:40 and 01:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

00:20 and 02:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

23:50 and 01:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Meanwhile, New Year’s Eve will see a slightly altered timetable, with services scheduled as follows:

01:30 and 02:30 from Pearse serving all stations to Howth

01:30 and 02:30 from Connolly serving all stations to Greystones

01:40 and 02:40 from Pearse serving Tara St, Connolly, and all stations from Howth Junction to Dundalk

01:20 and 03:00 from Pearse serving all stations to Maynooth

00.50 and 02:50 from Pearse serving all stations to Drumcondra, and all stations from ParkWest to Kildare

Fares will be charged at normal rates, meaning customers can continue tag on via Leapcard, while weekly, monthly and annual season tickets will also be valid.

Security personnel will be aboard all light-night trains to ensure customer safety, according to Irish Rail.