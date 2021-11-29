#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: 4,607 new cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials today.

By Adam Daly Monday 29 Nov 2021, 5:53 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed 4,607 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.

As of 8am today, 579 patients are in hospital with Covid-19, of whom 115 are in intensive care.

Yesterday, 3,735 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed, 566 Covid-19 patients were in hospital with 117 in ICU.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is meeting with Government leaders today in the wake of the new coronavirus variant Omicron being identified in more countries around the world.

Speaking earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said a number of suspected cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant have been identified in Ireland and that “it is likely” that the new Covid strain is in the country.

He said that public health officials were concerned about the new variant and are focusing strongly and urgently on the matter.

In a statement this evening, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said the high incidence of disease from Covid-19 continues to have a significant impact on the health service.

We are still seeing a concerning number of people who are in hospital and require critical care for Covid-19. This wave of infection is driven by the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid-19.

“We know that the news of the Omicron variant is causing some concern. However, we also know how to break the chains of transmission of Covid-19 – these measures have worked against previous variants of Covid-19, they can successfully suppress transmission of the Delta variant and we are optimistic that they will work against the Omicron variant.”

Holohan asked that people be mindful of their contacts and if you plan to socialise to remember to wear a mask correctly, meet outside if possible, avoid poorly ventilated indoor spaces, and practice good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“It is vital that if you experience and symptoms of Covid-19 that you isolate immediately and arrange a PCR test – not an antigen test,” Holohan added.

