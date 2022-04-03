Air strikes hit Ukraine's strategic port city of Odessa, city council says

Ukrainians earlier this week placing sandbags and anti-tank barriers in Odessa to protect historic landmarks against any Russia assaults on the city.

RESIDENTS OF UKRAINE’S besieged south-eastern coast are awaiting possible evacuation today as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s obsession with capturing a key port city has left it weakened and created opportunities for his troops.

Two loud explosions were heard in Odessa on the Black Sea early today and black smoke was seen rising above the city, Ukraine’s largest port and headquarters of its navy.

“Odessa was attacked from the air. Some missiles were shot down by air defence,” the city council said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

It said fires were reported in some areas but gave no indication what was hit in the attack.

Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, put the same statement on his Telegram account.

An AFP reporter heard explosions in the southwestern city at around 6am (4am Irish time).

The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames visible apparently in an industrial area.

A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.

Mariupol

With Mariupol, to the east of Odessa, squarely in Russia’s crosshairs, Ukraine insists it has gained a leg up elsewhere in the country, leading to troops retaking territory north of the capital, Kyiv, as Russian forces departed.

“Ukraine has gained invaluable time, time that is allowing us to foil the enemy’s tactics and weaken its capabilities,” Zelenskyy said late yesterday.

However, inside Mariupol, which has been surrounded by Russian forces for more than a month and suffered by some of the war’s worst attacks, conditions remain dire and prospects for escape uncertain.

About 100,000 people are believed to remain in the Sea of Azov city, less than a quarter of its pre-war population of 430,000, and dire shortages of water, food, fuel and medicine persist.

Many still in Mariupol await fulfilment of promises to help them reach safety. Among those trying to get residents out was the International Committee of the Red Cross, which still had not reached the city yesterday, a day after local authorities said it had been blocked by Russian forces.

Mariupol is in the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have fought Ukrainian troops for eight years. Its capture would create an unbroken land corridor from Russia to Crimea, which Moscow seized from Ukraine in 2014.

As Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of Kyiv, the country and its Western allies said Russia is building strength in eastern Ukraine.

Where Russian troops recede, Ukraine said it will continue its attacks, shelling and targeting them as they pull out.

“Peace will not be the result of any decisions the enemy makes somewhere in Moscow. There is no need to entertain empty hopes that they will simply leave our land. We can only have peace by fighting,” President Zelenskyy said.

Though the geography of the battlefield changed, there was little difference for many Ukrainians more than five weeks into a war that has sent more than four million people fleeing the country as refugees.

Zelenskyy alleged that, as Russian troops have moved, they have left mines around homes, abandoned equipment and even the bodies of the dead. Those claims could not be independently verified, but Ukrainian troops were seen heeding the warning.

In Bucha, north-west of Kyiv, journalists who have re-entered the suburb which was until recently under Russian control have described seeing the bodies of civilians strewn throughout the town’s streets.