This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Provisional liquidators appointed to Irish arm of Laura Ashley chain

The fashion retailer operates five stores in Ireland.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 17 Apr 2020, 5:31 PM
1 hour ago 10,524 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5077374
Provisional liquidators have been appointed to Laura Ashley in Ireland.
Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images
Provisional liquidators have been appointed to Laura Ashley in Ireland.
Provisional liquidators have been appointed to Laura Ashley in Ireland.
Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire/PA Images

THE HIGH COURT has appointed joint provisional liquidators to the Irish arm of the fashion retailer Laura Ashley, which operates five stores in Ireland.

Laura Ashley Ireland Ltd, which is part of the Laura Ashley group and employs 76 people in Ireland, sought the winding up order arising out of its UK parent’s decision to enter administration in that jurisdiction.

The group, which sustained loses in recent years, entered administration after the outbreak of Covid-19 ended its attempts to raise third-party investment that it said it required in order to continue to trade.

At the High Court this afternoon, Mr Justice Michael Quinn said he was satisfied to appoint experienced insolvency practioners Ken Tyrell and Declan McDonald of PWC as the company’s joint provisional liquidators.

The evidence before the court was that the company was insolvent.

Seeking their appointment Rossa Fanning SC for the Irish firm told the court that the UK parent had informed his client that because of the administration it would no longer be able to provide the Irish company with any further financial support.

Without that support the Irish company, which had seen a decline in revenue in recent years, could not survive as it has a balance sheet deficit of over €563,000.

Counsel said that in addition to the parent group’s situation, the Irish firm had also been experiencing financial difficulties in recent years.

However the Covid-19 outbreak has had on catastrophic impact on its financial position.

In line with all other retailers the five Irish stores closed some weeks ago.

Prior to closing their doors that there had been a dramatic reduction in customer volumes and sales when people stopped going to shops, he added.

Counsel said the Irish company has liabilities of €3.3m, 80% of which was owed to other companies within the group. Other creditors include Revenue, trade creditors and landlords.

The appointment of provisional liquidators would help ensure an orderly winding up, and was in the best interests of the all the parties concerned.

Counsel also said that the parent firm’s administrators had been in talks with a party interested in acquiring some of the group’s Irish and UK assets.

Related Reads

17.04.20 Harris hopes to ease measures in May but warns not to expect 'significant lifting of restrictions'
16.04.20 This report from the HSE shows the geographic spread of Covid-19 cases in Ireland

A successful sale, counsel added, could potentially result in some or all of the Irish jobs and the business being saved.

It was also envisaged that the provisional liquidators will work with the administrators of the UK parent as part of the asset sale process, counsel said.

The parent company, which had made loses in recent years, went into administration last month after it failed to secure fresh investment that would have allowed it continue to finance its operations.

The emergence of Covid-19 resulted in a sudden deterioration in the global economic outlook and for fashion in particular, counsel said.

The virus meant that the group was unable to raise the funding it required to allow it continue to trade, resulting in the appointment of administrations and the closure of a large number of its stores in the UK.

The judge, after confirming the provisional liquidator’s appointment, adjourned the matter to a date in early May.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie