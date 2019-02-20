This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 20 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's in crisis': Law Society raises concerns over security issues in family courts system

Members of the Law Society’s family and child law committee are to appear before the Oireachtas Committee on Justice this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 20 Feb 2019, 10:20 AM
1 hour ago 3,070 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4503066
Phoenix House
Image: Google Maps
Phoenix House
Phoenix House
Image: Google Maps

THE LAW SOCIETY of Ireland has this morning raised concerns over security issues in the family courts system. 

Chair of the Law Society’s family and child law committee Keith Walsh has said that the “family courts system is in crisis”. 

“It is chronically underfunded, lawyers and judges are over-stretched, and our clients are often highly vulnerable – children and adults in need of urgent assistance, specialised care and dedicated facilities,” Walsh said in a statement. 

The family court deals with sensitive and personal matters, including (but not limited to) divorce, custody, child maintenance, domestic violence and children in state care.

Members of the Law Society’s family and child law committee are to appear before a meeting of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice this morning. 

During the committee, the Law Society will highlight issues surrounding inadequate security, unsafe environments for litigants and unsafe working conditions for courts staff, lawyers and judges.

“The Law Society has been highlighting the safety issues within the family courts infrastructure in Dublin and nationwide for several years. Unfortunately, this came to a head during an incident in December 2018 involving a Circuit Court judge, a lawyer and a client in Phoenix House in Dublin,” Walsh said. 

A man has been charged with possessing an imitation firearm at the court in relation to that incident, and the case remains before the courts.

The building, where Judge Susan Ryan of the Circuit Court was presiding, was evacuated and a major security operation took place on 20 December last.

Armed gardaí and a bomb disposal team were called in to deal with an incident which was resolved peacefully.

A man in his mid-forties was arrested, and proceedings in the case are ongoing.

Walsh added that the situation is “particularly bad” in Dublin in terms of the buildings in which the family courts are held. 

“The childcare courts are currently housed in Victorian criminal law courts which are simply not fit for purpose,” he said. 

Specialist division of family law courts

A specialist division of family law courts and judges would help deal with family law cases more efficiently, according to Walsh. 

“It would be more likely that the same judges would be available to deal with cases that appear regularly before the courts and create more consistency,” he said. 

“It is not proposed to change the work undertaken by each court, but that only family law cases would be heard in these courts and they would take the family law cases out of the more general courts.”

 The Law Society is also calling for more focus to be placed on settling cases earlier in the process.

“Very active intervention in family law cases by judges, with an emphasis on resolution and alternative dispute resolution approaches, could result in significant savings in time and resources for all parties,” Walsh said.

 Cost in family law cases

The Law Society has also addressed the issue of costs in family law cases.

“What the Law Society suggests in this regard is that a better way to look at costs is to encourage settlement at every possible opportunity and to improve and increase the focus on case management,” Walsh said.

“If there is any realistic prospect of a coherent policy approach to costs in family law cases, then either legislation or, as we are calling for, a specialist division of family law judges who will apply the law in a consistent manner is required.”

Comments are closed due to legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bernie Sanders announces intention to run for US President in 2020
    33,828  120
    Fora
    1
    		Incoming rules will urge Ireland to screen foreign investment for possible security risks
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		Juventus star will miss Atletico clash to undergo heart treatment
    11,396  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's BFF - but for how long more?
    16  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped
    Regency trial collapses as murder charge against Patrick Hutch dropped
    'It's in crisis': Law Society raises concerns over security issues in family courts system
    Baby who saw mother covered in blood after incident at rugby club awarded €20k damages
    IRELAND
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    Marmion misses out on Ireland's Italy trip but set for 150th Connacht game
    'Roy demands high standards. You need to be mentally strong with him': Andy Reid defends Keane amid criticism
    'I read an article a while ago that I had retired from international football - I nearly lost the plot!'
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Would you go public if you won the EuroMillions jackpot?
    Poll: Should the Dáil vote for confidence in Health Minister Simon Harris?
    Poll: Should Fianna Fáil withdraw their support for Fine Gael if there's a Brexit deal?
    SINN FéIN
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Simon Harris to face Dáil motion of no-confidence today
    Over 200,000 people have been through JobPath, but only 11,000 have held down jobs for over a year
    'Nothing to apologise for': McDonald refuses to retract remarks about next NI police chief

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie