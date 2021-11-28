#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 28 November 2021
Leap Card users can avail of a new '90-minute fare' from today

Any number of journeys taken within 90 minutes will cost a flat rate of €2.30.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 28 Nov 2021, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,906 Views 12 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

LEAP CARD USERS will, from today, be able to avail of a new single fare for any number of journeys taken on public transport.

A new flat rate of €2.30 is being introduced for all travel over a period of 90 minutes on any combination of Dublin Bus, Luas and most Dart, commuter rail and Go-Ahead Ireland services in Dublin.

This €2.30 fare will be the same price for adult and student TFI Leap Card users. The price will then increase to €2.50 from March next year.

The 90-minute fare will be 80 cent for children.

There is also a new short adult Leap Card fare costing €1.60 for journeys up to 3km.

Other Leap Card fares and some cash fares across Dublin public transport will also change from later this month. Leap Card daily and weekly capping levels will remain the same.

The NTA said the €2.30 fare “will make interchange between Bus, Dart and Luas seamless, resulting in a more affordable, efficient and integrated public transport system”.

Transport and environment minister Eamon Ryan said earlier this month that the new fares are a “great step in making the city a more liveable and easily accessible environment”.

“In moving more people from their car to public transport we can help to achieve Ireland’s carbon reduction targets,” Ryan added.

Under the government’s revised Climate Action Plan, the transport sector must cut its emissions by between 42% and 50% by 2030.

Also launching today is the C-spine of the Bus Connects project. The 25, 66 and 67 series bus routes, serving west Dublin, will be replaced by “C’ and a number, with improved frequency.

Additional reporting by Orla Dwyer

