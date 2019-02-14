This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 14 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shane Ross says new law was needed as gardaí seize 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers

Criticism has been levelled at the transport minister over the long wait times for the driving test.

By Christina Finn Thursday 14 Feb 2019, 5:33 PM
1 hour ago 7,149 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4494164
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire
Image: Shutterstock/shutterupeire

CLOSE TO 400 learner drivers have been caught driving a car unaccompanied and had the vehicle seized since a new law banning it came into effect. 

The Irish Times reported today that 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers have been seized since the introduction of new legislation.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said today that he is “disappointed” that so many learner drivers were disobeying the new law. 

The law allows gardaí to impound any vehicle being driven by an unaccompanied driver with a provisional licence.

The law followed on from campaigning from Noel Clancy, whose wife, Geraldine Clancy (58) and daughter, Louise (22), were tragically killed in an accident involving an unaccompanied learner driver in December 2015.

The driver was subsequently given a three-year suspended sentence.

Since their deaths, Noel Clancy campaigned for a change in the law that would make the car owner and driver equally accountable in the law.

He said the latest figures show “there as a need for the legislation”, adding that he is “very glad to see it is being properly enforced”.

Long wait times for driver test

Since the introduction of the legislation, criticism has been levelled at the minister over the massive delays in learner drivers getting a date for their driving test. 

Kerry TD Danny Healy Rae said learner drivers who have to make their way to college or to work each day have no choice but to get behind the wheel due to the long wait times they are facing for their test. 

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) states that the average waiting time for a driving test  may vary above or below its 10-week target.

However, areas such as Thurles average 20 weeks, while Shannon and Skibbereen is over 19 weeks, and Cork is over 17 weeks. 

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the wait time for driver tests is not acceptable, with varying wait times around the country.

“I absolutely acknowledge that there are unacceptable delays faced by people getting driving licences. It varies in different parts of the country but it is something we are working on. We want to get that waiting time down to a reasonable level as soon as we can,” he said. 

Ross told TheJournal.ie today that the wait times “are too long”. He added that the wait time has been brought down and is falling. 

The minister said a large number of testers have been recruited due to the new legislation and the anticipation that there would be a spike in learner drivers applying for the test after December. 

He said the testers nationwide are “operating at full throttle”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    114,230  85
    2
    		Luas Red Line reopens following death of woman in Tallaght
    94,331  3
    3
    		The Dutch government is using a giant blue mascot to warn of Brexit risks
    48,894  34
    Fora
    1
    		As Activision Blizzard prepares to cut hundreds of jobs, the fate of its Irish staff is unknown
    315  0
    2
    		Moovingo wants to shake up the commission-hungry world of selling property
    153  0
    3
    		Limerick's Teckro has secured $25m to bring clinical drug trials onto its digital platform
    124  0
    The42
    1
    		Rice decision is a reminder of what Ireland have been getting wrong for decades
    34,724  78
    2
    		Cork's remaining league fixtures moved as Páirc Uí Chaoimh revamp set to cost €95.8m
    32,464  43
    3
    		'I know it's possible to turn it around. Plenty of others already have'
    30,828  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Operation Transformation viewers bid an emotional goodbye to Jean following pregnancy announcement
    6,716  0
    2
    		This Instagram account is hilariously calling out brands over their lack of diversity
    4,426  1
    3
    		So, Ariana Grande wore a €5 Irish eyeliner in her new music video
    4,167  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Murder accused told gardaí woman had a 'couldn't-care-less attitude about boyfriend's disappearance'
    Dublin's Lord Mayor to keep house after bank's €1m claim struck out
    Escaped prisoner who hid in wheelie bin from pursuing gardaí sentenced to five years
    GARDAí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board office raided by gardaí
    Shane Ross says new law was needed as gardaí seize 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learner drivers
    Garda warning over 'romance scams' after victim loses €48,000 in just over a year
    DUBLIN
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    One arrested after large crowd gathers around two men fighting on Dublin's O'Connell Street
    15 Dublin hotels received over €1 million each for accommodating homeless people in 2018
    Dublin star Healy applies for transfer to Cork's All-Ireland club champions Mourneabbey
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Poll: Are you going to celebrate St Valentine's Day?
    Do you think an all-Ireland Citizens' Assembly should be established to discuss Irish unity?
    Poll: Would you use public transport more often if it was free?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie