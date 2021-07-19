#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 23°C Monday 19 July 2021
Advertisement

Online learning hub on sexual consent for third level to launch in new academic year

It will contain material for students and staff in higher level institutions.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 19 Jul 2021, 1:22 PM
40 minutes ago 1,050 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5499606
Image: Shutterstock/Nestor Rizhniak
Image: Shutterstock/Nestor Rizhniak

A NEW ONLINE learning hub on consent for the third level sector will be available for the new academic year, it has been announced. 

The hub is being developed by the Department of Justice and the Department of Further and Higher Education in partnership with NUI Galway.

The Department of Justice said the hub will improve the understanding of the meaning and importance of consent. 

It will contain material for students and staff in higher level institutions. 

The new content will include eLearning resources on consent, video series and training resources for advocates and young people. 

The hub will provide an integrated, publicly-available resource on sexual consent awareness and consent learning resources. 

For higher education students, the programme available through the hub will have three levels: 

  • An online/live consent workshop
  • An eLearning resource on consent, sexual violence and harassment
  • Ongoing social media engagement into topics such as disclosure

For higher education staff, there will also be three tiers of engagement available on the hub:

  • Awareness on key issues
  • Education for decision makers and leaders on the promotion of consent
  • Training for those involved in culture change, awareness-raising, or disclosures

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“There can be no place for any forms of sexual violence and harassment in our society, and there can be no room for doubt or ambiguity on the meaning and importance of consent,” Minister of State Hildegard Naughton said. 

“We must improve people’s understanding of what consent is, and what healthy consent looks like. This initiative will be an excellent resource for the third level sector and beyond,” she said.

The hub will go live during the coming academic year, with further elements rolled out in 2022. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie