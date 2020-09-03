This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The Explainer: Leaving Cert results are out on Monday - here's how it'll work

We take a look at how the calculated grades system will work.

By Nicky Ryan Thursday 3 Sep 2020, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,365 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5193767
Image: Image via PA Images
Image: Image via PA Images

THE LEAVING CERTIFICATE exams are a tense and stressful time for students.

Years of primary and secondary school work boiled down to a handful of papers, completed in a stuffy exam hall over the course of a few hours.

But as you’ve likely realised by now, 2020 isn’t like other years, and so the Leaving Cert looks a lot different. Exams were cancelled and students next week will instead received a calculated grade based on their previous work in school.

But how will this system work? Sinéad O’Carroll is joined this week by TheJournal.ie reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha who has drilled down into the detail of how students will be awarded grades in their chosen subjects.

We also look at what students can do if they’re unhappy with their points, and how Ireland aims to avoid the angry scenes witnessed in the United Kingdom by pupils whose results were downgraded by an algorithm.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

Read more:

This episode was put together by presenter and producer Aoife Barry, assistant producer and technical operator Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Christine Bohan. Guest was reporter Gráinne Ní Aodha. Design by Palash Somani.

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

