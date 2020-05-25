This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 25 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leaving Cert students urged to register for Calculated Grades system from tomorrow

Students have until Thursday to register.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 25 May 2020, 5:09 PM
1 hour ago 6,194 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5107067
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

THE DEPARTMENT OF Education is encouraging Leaving Cert students to register for the Calculated Grades system online.

The Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh announced that the new online Calculated Grades Student Portal will open for registration to Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students tomorrow, 26 May.

 All Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students can register now on gov.ie/leavingcertificate between 10am Tuesday 26 May and 10pm Thursday 28 May.

All students following the Leaving Certificate Established or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programmes are also required to confirm the level at which they intended to sit each of their subjects. Students will have the option of confirming the level or changing to a lower level.

When registering on gov.ie/leavingcertificate, students must have the following information to hand:

  • Their Examination Number
  • Their Personal Public Service number (PPS), which they will use to create a four-digit Personal Identification Number
  • Email address
  • Mobile phone number. 

Once the Department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the portal to indicate if they wish to receive Calculated Grades. 

Minister McHugh said: “Every school has been sent on the information to provide to their students so that they are able to complete the registration on the student portal.

“This is a brand-new system that it has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to Covid-19 situation. It is vital now that every Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied student is aware of the new online registration on gov.ie/leavingcertificate.

The important message for Leaving Certificate students is that they must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they can receive their Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”

Schools have been asked to assist their students as much as possible but if anyone has trouble getting access online, there will be helpline support from midday on Tuesday.

Minister McHugh said:

Please don’t leave it until the last minute. This is a tight timeframe. We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly. 

“Every school has been sent information on the gov.ie/leavingcertificate portal and how to register, and will be asked to circulate this to students and to parents and guardians.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie