Thursday 10 March 2022
Tory MP reaches settlement over Google ad suggesting he was 'sympathetic to abuse of children'

Google Ireland Ltd issued an apology to Lee Anderson at a High Court hearing in London today.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 12:34 PM
Lee Anderson
Image: UK Parliament via PA Images
Lee Anderson
Lee Anderson
Image: UK Parliament via PA Images

BRITISH CONSERVATIVE MP Lee Anderson has reached a settlement after complaining that a Google Ads advert suggested he was “sympathetic to the abuse of children”.

Google Ireland Ltd issued an apology to Anderson, who represents Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, at a High Court hearing in London today. 

A barrister representing Anderson told Judge Jaron Lewis that the advert, displayed on a website in February 2021, suggested he was “protective of or sympathetic to the abuse of children and those who perpetrate such abuse”.

Felicity McMahon said Anderson had settled a “threatened action” for defamation and breach of data protection law and rights with Google Ireland.

Barrister Hope Williams, who represented Google Ireland, said the company “sincerely” apologised to Anderson for any distress the advert had caused him.

Ms Williams told the judge that the advert should not have been displayed as it did not comply with Google Ads policies.

She added that the advert was removed as soon as Mr Anderson alerted Google Ireland to it.

Press Association

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie