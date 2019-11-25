This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Best-selling author Lee Child is applying for Irish passport because of Brexit

The novelist says he is “not a huge fan of Britain”.

By Press Association Monday 25 Nov 2019, 8:17 AM
1 hour ago 6,064 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4905161
Image: Ian West via PA Images
Image: Ian West via PA Images

BRITISH WRITER LEE Child, creator of the Jack Reacher thriller series, is reportedly applying for an Irish passport due to Brexit.

Child, whose real name is James Grant, is a best-selling author of thriller novels, who has sold more than 100 million books.

He lives between the UK and the US but is entitled to an Irish passport as his father was born in Belfast.

The author said he wants an Irish passport to avoid the possibility of post-Brexit travel restrictions in Europe.

“I haven’t got the passport yet but I will do very soon, it feels like I’m cheating to be honest as I will get in the back door,” Child told the Irish Times.

He was speaking in Berlin as part of a European “Friendship Tour”, where Child and fellow British authors Kate Mosse, Jojo Moyes and Ken Follett spoke out against Brexit.

I am not a huge fan of Britain, even though I was born there.

“It’s a silly and frustrating country, which is why I moved to America,” Child said.

He also criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson, portraying him as an elitist:

If he had gone to my school he would not now be Prime Minister.

The author’s pen name “Lee” comes from a family joke about a heard mispronunciation of the name of Renault’s Le Car, as “Lee Car”. The surname “Child” places his books on bookstore and library shelves between crime fiction greats Raymond Chandler and Agatha Christie. 

Child’s new book, Blue Moon, has just been released.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

