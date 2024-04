The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

LEINSTER GOT THE job done with plenty to spare, putting five tries on their great French rivals La Rochelle in a statement quarter-final performance that suggests this year, they might finally conquer Europe again.

James Lowe crossed twice, with Jamison Gibson-Park, Ryan Baird and Dan Sheehan also scoring, while the excellent Ross Byrne contributed 15 points off the boot.

This was seriously impressive stuff from a Leinster team who can now look forward to a home Champions Cup semi-final in early May, which will be played in Croke Park. For in-depth reporting and analysis of the game, visit The 42.

Ulster, meanwhile, crashed out of the European Challenge Cup after a second-half obliteration against Clermont who registered 33 unanswered points against the struggling province.

Clermont, who scored seven tries – the dominant Peceli Yato and Pita Gus Sowakula both claiming braces – now progress to face the Sharks in the semi-final.

Richie Murphy’s side were unable to live with Clermont’s superior power and physicality and failed to register any points after half-time when they trailed 20-14, Nick Timoney having scored twice for the visitors.