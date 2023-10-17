Varadkar to call for humanitarian corridor into Gaza at meeting with European leaders

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to advocate for the opening of a humanitarian corridor into the Gaza strip at an “extraordinary” meeting of European Council leaders tomorrow.

During the meeting of the 27 European heads of state and government, Varadkar will repeat Ireland’s “strong support for Israel in the wake of the brutal terrorist attacks”.

He will also reiterate Israel’s “right to defend itself”, but will say that it must do so “within the parameters of international Humanitarian Law”.

Varadkar will say that the possibility of a further escalation of the conflict is of “particular concern” for Ireland because it would cause “further unnecessary bloodshed”, and because we have peacekeeping troops in nearby Lebanon and Syria.

“I will be raising the importance of opening up a humanitarian corridor into Gaza to allow vital life-saving supplies to be brought in, and the EU is working closely with the UN on this issue. We will also discuss how to ensure that EU citizens who wish to leave can do so safely,” Varadkar said ahead of the meeting.

“At this deeply troubling moment, it’s vital for the leaders of the European Union to set out our common position and establish a unified course of action,” he added.

The European Council is composed of the heads of state and Government of all EU member states, and it decides on the EU’s overall direction and priorities, including foreign policy objectives, but it does not pass laws.

Advertisement

To date, Varadkar has stood out as one of the few European leaders that has called on Israel to act within the parameters of Humanitarian Law.

He has criticized the Israeli Government for cutting off water and electricity to Gaza, and has labelled the action as “collective punishment” and “not acceptable”.

Gaza is currently being carpet bombed by the Israeli military ahead of an expected ground invasion. It is effectively under siege, with limited food and drink supplies.

Gaza is a densely populated strip of land that has been controlled by the Islamist extremist group Hamas since 2007, and is home to many Palestinian civilians, more than one million of whom have fled their homes in the North, and moved to the South ahead of the expected offensive by ground troops.

It’s estimated that at least 2,750 people, mainly civilians, have been killed by the Israeli air assault which was unleashed after the Hamas attack on civilians in south Israel that killed more than 1,400 people.

The European Council meeting has been convened by the President of the European Council Charles Michel, to consider the consequences of the unfolding crisis in the Middle East, in the hope of securing a “united response from the EU”.

Leaders will consider how the European Union can best deliver humanitarian assistance, and help to avoid a further escalation of the conflict – or breaches of international humanitarian law.

They will also consider ways to “strengthen engagement with regional actors most impacted by the conflict”, and how to deal with the “humanitarian consequences of so many displaced people”.