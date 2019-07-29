This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 29 July, 2019
Leo Varadkar has still not received a customary call from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Five days into Boris’s premiership, he’s yet to speak by phone to Leo.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 29 Jul 2019, 9:28 AM
26 minutes ago 4,518 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4744140
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a press conference at a British Irish Council (file photo)
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a press conference at a British Irish Council (file photo)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a press conference at a British Irish Council (file photo)
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has yet to receive a phone call from Boris Johnson almost a week after the new British Prime Minister assumed office.

A call between the two offices is arranged when a new leader enters 10 Downing Street.

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny spoke with Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May on her first day in office in 2013, Brian Cowen did the same on the day David Cameron became Prime Minister in 2010, while in 2007, Bertie Ahern spoke to Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown on the day he assumed office.

However, no contact has been made between Varadkar and Johnson as the threat of a no-deal Brexit intensifies following the latter’s election as leader of the Conservative Party.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 this morning, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed said he did not believe the lack of phone call was a calculated snub by Johnson.

“The UK is our nearest neighbour, it’s our closest trading partner. We will overcome the challenges of Brexit and remain on cordial terms with our nearest neighbour,” he said.

“That’s an imperative; it’s an absolute certainty.

“There will be…engagement between the Taoiseach and Boris Johnson at the earliest possible date and I’ve no doubt that arrangements are going on behind the scenes for that to happen.”

Johnson is expected to visit Northern Ireland later this week, a situation that would normally prompt a call from Downing Street to the Taoiseach.

However, tensions between Ireland and the UK have grown since the new Conservative leader took charge last week, which has cast doubt on whether Johnson will contact Varadkar in advance of that visit.

Speaking at MacGill’s Summer School in Glenties on Friday, Varadkar said he believed that Northern Ireland would reconsider their role in the union after Brexit.

“People who are described as moderate nationalists will look more towards a United Ireland, and liberal unionists will start to ask the question where do they feel more at home, as is Britain potentially talking about bringing back the death penalty,” he said.

Those comments followed remarks by Tánaiste Simon Coveney, who took direct aim at Johnson by describing statements during his opening speech in the House of Commons – when he implied he might oversee a no-deal Brexit in October – as “unhelpful”.

“He seems to have made a deliberate decision to set Britain on a collision course with the European Union and with Ireland in relation to the Brexit negotiations, and I think only he can answer the question as to why he is doing that,” Coveney said.

Coveney also described his meeting with the new Northern Ireland secretary Julian Smith as “helpful”, after the two met to discuss the possibility of getting the Stormont assembly to function again.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (19)

