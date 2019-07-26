Taoiseach: 'I do think that more people in Northern Ireland will come to question the union'

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he doesn’t know whether there will be a United Ireland in his lifetime, but has said that he thinks that those in Northern Ireland will reconsider their role in the union.

Speaking at the MacGill Summer School in the Glenties, Co Donegal, the Taoiseach said that a no-deal Brexit could undermine the union.

“I honestly don’t know – I do think that more and more people in Northern Ireland, certainly in the event of a no deal, will come to question the union.

People who are described as moderate nationalists will look more towards a United Ireland, and liberal unionists will start to ask the question where do they feel more at home, as is Britain potentially talking about bringing back the death penalty.

He said that having a Green Paper or a form on Irish unity would be “provocative” in the current climate, and said that the Irish government was simply “trying to achieve the status quo” and not, as has been accused of them, “exploiting Brexit”.

When asked what he will say to the new British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Varadkar said that he would “congratulate him, really get a measure of the man, and hear about his plans” for Brexit. He also said that:

If Boris Johnson means what he’s said in the past couple of days about wanting to leave with a deal and wanting to have a free trade deal with the EU, well then it will mean he will have to depart from some of what he’s said in the past couple of days.

Johnson has repeated claims he made before becoming Prime Minister that the backstop needs to be removed from the withdrawal agreement, or replaced with technological solutions which he hasn’t specified yet.

Speaking about the Confidence and Supply agreement between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, Varadkar said “politics doesn’t always work, but I think it’s a good example of how politics has given Ireland stability”. He added:

Many people, including myself, didn’t think it would last very long – but now we’re on our third British Prime Minister. Maybe there’ll be a fourth yet, who knows?

You can watch the interview in full here, which covers Brexit, housing, health and climate change issues.