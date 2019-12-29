This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 29 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo Varadkar says he isn't ashamed of his government's housing record

The Taoiseach said Fianna Fáil should be ‘embarrassed’ to discuss their housing policies.

By Christina Finn Sunday 29 Dec 2019, 7:30 AM
57 minutes ago 1,759 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4946902
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said he isn’t ashamed of his government’s record when it comes to housing. 

Instead, the Taoiseach states that “rather than ashamed, I’m encouraged by some of the progress that has been made in the last couple of years”. 

The number of new homes being built has trebled since Fine Gael entered power in 2011, he said – adding that 10,000 homes would be added to the to social housing stock this year.

TheJournal.ie recently investigated just how many homes are actually coming into the market through Rebuilding Ireland, as well as how many of these are new homes, as opposed to tenancies secured through the private rental market. 

Concerns have been raised about the language being used by those in government when they talk about the ‘delivery’ of 64,000 new homes in three years.

When the government says that it has ‘delivered’ a home, it means that one unit of housing has become available for an individual or family to live in.

But every ‘delivery’ does not necessarily mean a new house or apartment has been built; deliveries can also come from the private rental market.

If a local authority builds a house, that counts as one ‘delivery’, as it does if a house is leased from a private developer.

But every time a tenant rents a house from a private landlord using the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP), that also counts as one ‘delivery’ – at least according to the figures cited by Rebuilding Ireland, the government’s five-year housing action plan.

“The truth is pretty much every party has held the housing brief over the last 20 years, Labour, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and a lot of the flaws in our housing system are mistakes of all of us,” Varadkar said. 

Related Read

08.12.19 FactFind: How many homes is the Irish government actually building every year?

He said previous governments allowed for a “boom/bust, boom/bust, boom/bust” situation to emerge, where 90,000 houses were built one year and then “none built for seven years and then you try and rebuild it all again”.

“What I want to do is make sure that we get it right this time, that we increase housing supply aggressively every year until it gets to the sustainable level of about 40,000.”

“We don’t want any more of these boom/bust policies,” he said, hitting out at Fianna Fáil and other parties for “just throwing out housing policies”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie