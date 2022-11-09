Government agrees 17 December as date for Taoiseach changeover

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE GOVERNMENT HAS agreed that the date for the changeover to elect a new Taoiseach will take place on Saturday 17 December.
Micheál Martin was due to remain as Taoiseach until 15 December, after which Tánaiste Leo Varadkar would take over.
However, it is understood that the changeover date was delayed due to a clash with a European Council Summit in Brussels, which Martin was due to attend.
It is understood that he will now attend the summit before stepping down as Taoiseach.
Varadkar will then take over the role under the agreed alternating system under the programme for government.
It is expected that a Cabinet reshuffle will take place, with Martin set to take over as Tánaiste.
Current Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath is set to become Minister for Finance, while the current Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will take up the public expenditure role.
Martin has previously said that Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien will remain in his position following the reshuffle.
