Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Quiz: How well do you know Leonardo da Vinci?

It’s his birthday.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 9:30 PM
58 minutes ago 10,074 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074945

LEONARDO DA VINCI was born on this date, 15 April, in 1452.

In honour of his birthday, let’s see how much you know about the famous artist and engineer. 

1. Where in Italy was he born?
Shutterstock
Vinci
Turin

Praiano
Saint Peter's Square
2. Which artist was his mentor?
Wikimedia
Andrea Mantegna 
Andrea del Verrocchio

Andrea del Sarto 
Andrea Corr 
3. In which decade did he paint The Last Supper?
Wikimedia
1480-89
1490-99

1500-09
1510-19
4. Who was the subject of the Mona Lisa?
PA Images
Lisa Gherardini
Lisa Bianchi

Lisa Esposito
Lisa Kudrow 
5. Da Vinci drew many versions of a precursor to the modern-day helicopter. What was this one called?
Wikimedia
The Aerial Machine
The Aerial Screw 

The Aerial Device
The Eircode 
6. Name this painting.
Wikimedia
Virgin of the Rocks
Virgin of the Sea

Virgin of the Mountains 
Virgin of the Atlantic 
7. How much did his painting Salvator Mundi sell for at an auction in 2017?
Wikimedia
$150 million
$250 million

$350 million 
$450 million
8. Name this drawing.
Shutterstock
Venetian man 
Vitruvian man

Vesuvian man
Your man, you know the fella
9. Who was the subject of this painting?
Shutterstock
Ginevra de' Benci
Gina de Rossi

Ginniver Romano
Giannina Milady Gibelli
10. On what date did he die?
Shutterstock
2 May 1517
2 May 1519

2 May 1521 
2 May 1999
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Top dog
You nailed it, well done!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
Shutterstock 
You scored out of !
Fintastic dolphin
Good job!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Ewe must be joking
Baaaaaad!
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effort!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

