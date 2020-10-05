#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 5 October 2020
Transport Department accused DCC of making 'allegations against State bodies' over traffic 'Wish List'

The Council had requested in its ‘Wish List’ to Minister Eamon Ryan that taxis be banned from a number of bus lanes in Dublin.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 5 Oct 2020, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 3,748 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5220951
Image: Shutterstock/Noska Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Noska Photo

EAMON RYAN’S DEPARTMENT officials told him a list of demands about traffic and road conditions from Dublin City Council included unsubstantiated assertions and baseless allegations against other State bodies.

In briefing notes about a document entitled ‘Traffic Wish List’, the Department’s Assistant Secretary Of Road Transport dismissed the Council’s proposals – including banning taxis from bus lanes, outlawing rickshaws and increasing Garda enforcement. 

They said the local authority made its “case for changes in the law with less evidence base than most lobby groups”.

The Council had requested in its ‘Wish List’ to Ryan that taxis be banned from a number of bus lanes in Dublin. It also called for rickshaws to be outlawed.  

It requested “appropriate regulation to address genuine safety concerns” around electric scooters, though acknowledged their potential contribution towards “sustainable travel”.

The ‘Wish List’ also outlined a new system of “Camera-Based Enforcement” for red light running in Dublin and illegal use of bus lanes, which would be carried out by The National Transport Authority (NTA).

It stated that the Garda were enforcing red light running “using City Council equipment for a short period but have stopped doing it,” and that there “is no legislative provision for (the) use of cameras for enforcing bus lane restrictions”.

“The Minister should be advised that much, if not most, of this ‘Wish List’ is based on unsubstantiated assertions and not evidence or fact,” the Department official said.

“For instance, the Vintners Federation Ireland and Licensed Vintners Association generally have more evidence in their lobbying,” he continued.

“I note that this particular Local Authority has previously disregarded guidance in relation to the operation of public services under Covid-19.”

Following a meeting between Ryan and Keegan, one Departmental official indicated that Dublin City Council’s ‘Wish List’ will be considered by The Department but remarked that it was “a little early for Christmas”.

The Department also said that its main focus until 2021 will be a new Road Safety Strategy and developing a system whereby asylum seekers can obtain Driver’s Licenses.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

