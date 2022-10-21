Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 21 October 2022
Advertisement

Less than half of adults in Northern Ireland realise abortion is lawful in region

Only 10% of women in Northern Ireland know how to access abortion, according to a new poll.

1 hour ago 1,486 Views 0 Comments
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock

LESS THAN HALF of adults in Northern Ireland are aware that abortion is lawful in the region, despite it being decriminalised there three years ago, a new poll shows. 

Abortion was decriminalised in Northern Ireland on 21 October 2019. However, the UK Government is yet to establish commissioned abortion services in the region, leaving abortion provision inconsistent. 

People in the North are still travelling long distances to avail of abortions. In 2020 and 2021, a total of 161 people from the region travelled to England to access an abortion. 

The poll from Amnesty International UK shows that just 47% of adults in Northern Ireland are aware that abortion is lawful. 

Only 10% of women know how to access abortion and fewer than half (46%) say they would be comfortable speaking to their GP about accessing abortion. 

60% of adults think the government should be doing more to make abortion services available and accessible across Northern Ireland. 

“The poll results are shocking but not completely surprising. The Government has been dragging its heels on getting abortion services up and running for three years. No wonder people are left confused and unaware of their rights,” Amnesty International UK’s Northern Ireland deputy director Gráinne Teggart said. 

“Half the population doesn’t realise abortion is now lawful and worryingly few know how to access services. This is a huge failure by the Government, and their delays are having a harmful impact on those in need of this healthcare on a daily basis,” Teggart said. 

“The law is meaningless if people don’t have access to abortion in practice. The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland must set up abortion services and launch an information campaign without delay.”

Celebrities – including Bronagh Waugh, Olivia Colman, Vick Hope and Juliet Stevenson – have joined medical bodies, service providers and human rights organisations in signing an open letter organised by Amnesty International UK calling on the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton Harris to urgently set up commissioned services.

The poll, conducted by Opinium on behalf of Amnesty International UK, surveyed 1,004 adults in Northern Ireland between 12 and 17 October.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie