Level 3 restrictions for Dublin expected to kick in this weekend as Cabinet meets to consider NPHET advice

CABINET IS TODAY expected to agree that Dublin should move into Level 3 of Covid-19 restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) made the recommendation yesterday evening but Cabinet has to sign off on it before it comes into effect.

The recommendation was widely expected, after a spike in cases in the capital over the last two weeks.

The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Dublin is at 104, followed by Louth on 76.8 and Leitrim on 71.8, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

NPHET’s recommendations were considered by a new oversight group chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach’s Secretary General Martin Fraser yesterday evening. The group will also advise the government.

The special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee is scheduled to meet later today.

This committee is chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and includes Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

The Cabinet is expected to make a final decision this afternoon or evening.

It is understood NPHET did not give any modification to its advice yesterday – neither adding or taking away measures for Level 3 outlined in the government roadmap document unveiled earlier this week.

However the team did recommend that indoor dining in restaurants and pubs serving food in the capital should stop. The advice has already been met with outrage from the Restaurants Association of Ireland, with CEO Adrian Cummins saying last night he was “shocked”.

“Currently, controlled and regulated environments like restaurants are not the problem – households are,” he said.

What does Level 3 mean in practice?

A number of more tightened restrictions apply when an area is at Level 3.

People from just one other household can visit your home or garden, which is a restriction already in place in Dublin now. No social or family gatherings should take place in other settings.

People are urged to stay in their county apart from work, education and other essential purposes. Schools and creches will remain open, as will outdoor playgrounds and parks.

Under Level 3, people should work from home unless it is absolutely necessary to attend work in person.

Visits will be suspended for nursing and care homes, aside from critical and compassionate circumstances.

Those aged 70 years and over and the medically vulnerable are advised to “exercise judgement regarding the extent to which they engage with others and in activities outside home”.

The number of people who can attend a wedding is reduced to 25, with the same number allowed to attend funerals. Religious services are to move online with places of worship remaining open for private prayer.

Gatherings of up to 15 people can take place outdoors, such as non-contact sports training or an outdoor arts event. Horse racing is also permitted to continue.

No matches or sporting events can take place, with the exception of professional/elite/inter-county/club championship events.

Gyms, leisure centres and swimming pools can remain open, for individual training only, once protective measures are in place. No exercise or dance classes should take place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

All museums, galleries and other cultural attractions must close.

There are “additional restrictions” for indoor dining under Level 3, but the plan does not give specific detail on what these restrictions might be. It will be up to the Cabinet today to decide this.

The decision to keep ‘wet pubs’ in Dublin closed as they reopen around the rest of the country next Monday, 21 September, is not expected to be reversed. Hotels can open but are limited to residents.

Bars, cafés and restaurants can remain open but with as-yet unspecified additional restrictions.

Capacity on public transport will be limited to 50%, and people advised to walk or cycle where possible.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy and Seán Murray