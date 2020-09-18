#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 September 2020
Advertisement

Pubs and restaurants expected to close, but the data around Covid outbreaks paints a complex picture

The industry has said that few cases are linked to pubs and restaurants but international studies suggest dining out could be a factor in the spread of the disease.

By Dominic McGrath Friday 18 Sep 2020, 8:35 AM
1 hour ago 20,287 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207894
Pubs are set to remain shuttered in Dublin, with restuarants also closing, under new restrictions.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Pubs are set to remain shuttered in Dublin, with restuarants also closing, under new restrictions.
Pubs are set to remain shuttered in Dublin, with restuarants also closing, under new restrictions.
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

RECOMMENDATIONS FROM NPHET that pubs and restaurants should stop serving food under the new restrictions set to be imposed in Dublin have sparked alarm in the industry, raising questions about how many Covid-19 outbreaks are linked to dining out. 

This morning, CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, Adrian Cummins, said he was “shocked” by the recommendations, set to be considered by the Cabinet today. 

He said that outbreaks had been traced back to households, not pubs and restaurants, adding that the industry had been given no warning about the proposed new rules. 

The government is expected to follow the recommendation, that comes as part of wider Level 3 restrictions in the county following an alarming rise in cases. 

Health Protection Surveillance Centre data suggests that there have only been a handful of Covid-19 outbreaks in pubs and restaurants since they re-opened. Many more are linked to private homes.  This has also been confirmed by NPHET representatives at recent Covid-19 briefings.

But senior health officials have stressed to TheJournal.ie that this isn’t the full picture. 

One senior health official said that often the contact tracing process will only seek out contacts for the last 48 hours – the period during which an individual is infectious. 

They stressed that contact tracers are not interested in where the disease came from, but are instead focused on where the disease is going as it’s passed to more recent contacts. 

This means that if family members or housemates, as close contacts, are tested and are confirmed to have Covid-19, the HPSC labels it as ‘household’ outbreak – even if the virus was originally picked up in a pub or restaurant.

Data from elsewhere seems to bear this out. One recent study, carried out by the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, suggested that adults with Covid-19 were twice as likely to have reported dining at a restaurant in the past 14 days before becoming sick. 

Related Reads

17.09.20 NPHET recommends indoor dining in Dublin's restaurants and pubs should stop
17.09.20 Dublin is set to move from Level 2 to Level 3 - here's what that means

The report found that Covid-19 cases in restaurants could be linked to a lack of air circulation, even if masks are worn and social distancing guidelines are followed. 

Similarly, people in the UK have started to speculate whether the government’s ‘Eat out to Help Out’ scheme, to encourage people to return to restaurants, might have been a contributing factor in the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. 

The Cabinet will decide later today what shape Dublin’s restrictions will take. The 14-day incidence of Covid-19 per 100,000 people in Dublin is at 104, followed by Louth on 76.8 and Leitrim on 71.8, according to figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

NPHET’s recommendations were considered by a new oversight group chaired by the Department of the Taoiseach’s Secretary General Martin Fraser yesterday evening. The group will also advise the government.

The special Cabinet Covid-19 Sub-Committee is scheduled to meet later today.

This committee is chaired by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and includes Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A decision from the Cabinet is expected this afternoon or this evening. 

With reporting by Cónal Thomas

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie