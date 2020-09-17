#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Thursday 17 September 2020
Advertisement

NPHET recommends indoor dining in Dublin's restaurants and pubs should stop

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said this evening that he is “shocked” by the recommendation.

By Michelle Hennessy Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 9:27 PM
8 minutes ago 3,664 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5207800
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE NATIONAL PUBLIC Health Emergency Team (NPHE) has recommended to the government that all indoor dining in restaurants and pubs in Dublin should stop following a rise in cases in the capital.

It is understood that following its meeting this morning NPHET advised that the government implement Level 3 restrictions in Dublin. It will be up to the government tomorrow to decide what level of additional restrictions on gatherings contained within Level 3 should be implemented.

Under Level 3 of the plan, “additional restrictions” can be applied to indoor dining, though it does not provide any detail on what those restrictions might be. 

CEO of the Restaurants Association of Ireland Adrian Cummins said this evening that he is “shocked” by the decision of NPHET to issue this recommendation that all indoor dining close in Dublin for the next few weeks.

“Currently, controlled and regulated environments like restaurants are not the problem – households are,” he said.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, Cummins said this move could see thousands of workers back on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“It absolutely doesn’t make any sense. Face up to the fact that we have problems with households spreading the virus and deal with that.”

Related Reads

17.09.20 Dublin is set to move from Level 2 to Level 3 - here's what that means
17.09.20 Coronavirus: One further death and 240 new cases - including 119 in Dublin

- With reporting by Cónal Thomas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie