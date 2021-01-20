#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Wednesday 20 January 2021
Advertisement

Level 5 lockdown to be reviewed next week, but government expected to extend restrictions to late February

Government sources state that it is still their intention to get schools reopened in February.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 3:19 PM
11 minutes ago 2,657 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5330478
Construction could be one of the sectors to reopen next month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Construction could be one of the sectors to reopen next month.
Construction could be one of the sectors to reopen next month.
Image: Sasko Lazarov

CABINET WILL MEET next week to review the current Level 5 restrictions, which are likely to be extended to late February.

While the Taoiseach previously said the government would review the restrictions on 31 January, a spokesperson confirmed yesterday that this would be done now on Tuesday. 

Any decisions to ease some of the measures are expected to have a few days lead in time. 

The extension to the shutdown measures comes as little surprise, with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar stating before Christmas that although the decisions would be reviewed in mid-January, people could expect the lockdown to last until early March.

Government sources state that it is still their intention to get schools reopened in February, however it is all very much dependent on the case numbers. 

The momentum towards all students getting back to the classroom has been damaged with the delay in reopening schools for children with special needs. 

If secondary Leaving Cert students do not get back to school next month, there are concerns within government about the commencement of the exams. There are also concerns about calculated grades being an option, with many students not having completed mock exams, and done limited project work, as well as having missed out on months of class time.

Construction sites are also tipped to reopen next month.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Housing Minister Daragh O’Brien has previously said construction workers are essential workers, however, sites, other than those building social housing and exempted projects, had to close this month. 

With case numbers and positivity rates coming down, those in government circles are optimistic, but they state that hospitals will need weeks to recover from the spike. 

Hospitality is not expected to reopen until after the Spring, and the 5km restrictions are also likely to stay in place after next week’s meeting, it is understood. 

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie