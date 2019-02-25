Liam Adams dies in custody of terminal cancer aged 63

LIAM ADAMS, BROTHER of Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, has died in custody in Belfast.

The 63-year-old was serving a 16-year prison sentence for raping and abusing his daughter.

The Northern Ireland Prison Service issued a statement to say the prisoner from Maghaberry Prison had died this morning and that his next of kin have been informed.

Ronnie Armour, Head of the Northern Ireland Prison Service said:

“I would like to extend my sympathy to the family of the prisoner. My thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

It is believed that Adams was receiving end-of-life care for terminal cancer at a Belfast hospice.

Adams abused his eldest daughter Áine between 1977 and 1981 when she was aged between four and nine years old.

She waived her right to anonymity and testified against him during the trial.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape, three counts of gross indecency and four counts of indecent assault.