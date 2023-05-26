Engineering company plans to create 700 jobs in Limerick over next five years

AN ENGINEERING COMPANY working in the energy market has outlined plans to create 700 jobs in Limerick over the next five years.

H&MV Engineering, which specialises in design for projects including data centres, said its growth is in response to a growing market need, with 5GW of projects currently in design and construction.

It will base its global operations from its new headquarters in Castletroy, Co Limerick which is to be officially opened today. The company already operates offices in Dublin, Cork and Thurles, along with international offices in London, Glasgow, Frankfurt, Oslo, Madrid and India.

The new HQ will include 36,000sq ft of office space, with room for 350 employees alongside virtual reality capabilities for engineering.

It will include state of the art training facilities to allow an expansion of graduate and apprenticeship programmes, offering training and upskilling opportunities across a range of disciplines including engineering, design, finance, and commercial development.

The company, which already employees 700 staff having been founded in 1997, said recruitment for new positions is currently underway and will continue over the coming years.

Speaking at the opening of H&MV Engineering’s new headquarters, Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney said it was an exciting to see substantial new jobs planned by the company.

“In line with the Government’s White paper on Enterprise, H&MV Engineering is an example of the ambition and focus outlined in the paper and have become a leading player in the design and connection for large scale projects both here in Ireland and across Europe, providing highly skilled roles in a dynamic workforce,” Coveney said.